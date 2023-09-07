‘Exceptional’ Leeds player now considered to be the most valuable player in the entire Championship

Leeds United forward Wilfried Gnonto is now considered to be the most valuable player in the entire Championship this season.

That’s according to the CIES Football Observatory who values Gnonto at £34m.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

Four players sit joint second at £26m including Leeds goalkeeper Illan Meslier.

The other names sat level with Meslier include Southampton’s Carlos Alcaraz and Leicester City’s Wout Faes and Kieran Dewsbury-Hall.

Gnonto was of course heavily linked with a move away in the summer and Everton reportedly submitted at least one bid.

However, Leeds did state that Gnonto would not be sold this summer and it would seem the club would not budge on their decision.

And that’s surely a call that will help Daniel Farke to no end.

Gnonto has already proven that he can help decide Premier League games, and therefore he should be key for Leeds in the Championship.

Alongside the likes of Crysencio Summerville, Leeds have some exciting young talents.

And although there was an opportunity to make a big profit on Gnonto in the past few weeks, Leeds fans will surely be buoyed that the club decided otherwise.

Leeds’ 19-year-old Italian forward has been ‘exceptional’ since arriving in England last summer and did take many by surprise.

Gnonto joined for a relatively small fee from Swiss side FC Zurich.

Photo by Jess Hornby/Getty Images

And despite looking inexperienced for Premier League football, Gnonto made an immediate impact.

Fast forward a year and Gnonto is now worth almost ten times the £3.8m Leeds paid to bring him to Elland Road.

Daniel Farke will now be hoping he can get all of his key players on the pitch at one time in the coming weeks.

Farke’s selection has been heavily disrupted by injuries and transfer speculation in the opening weeks of the season.

And if Leeds can get the likes of Gnonto, Summerville, Joel Piroe and Georgino Rutter firing, they’ll be a force to be reckoned with in the Championship.