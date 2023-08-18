Wilfried Gnonto stance shared amid reports of £25m move from Leeds to Everton

Everton could find it a struggle to get a deal for Leeds United forward Wilfried Gnonto done, with the player apparently keen on a move to Germany.

Gnonto has been one of Everton’s top transfer targets this summer. He has apparently told Leeds he doesn’t want to play for them anymore and is looking to push through a move before the window ends.

As we know, Everton have been super keen on taking Gnonto. But so far, The Toffees have not come anywhere near meeting an apparent £25m asking price for the Italian.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

And according to a report from Bild, it might end up mattering little anyway. According to Bild, Gnonto is ready to reject offers from elsewhere to seal a move to Bundesliga club, SC Freiburg.

It’s claimed that Gnonto is definitely interested in joining the German outfit, who will need to smash their £10m record transfer to get a deal for Gnonto done.

Lauded for being ‘very fast’ by Joe Gelhardt, Gnonto was one of few shining lights for Leeds last season as they were relegated.

But with so many players now leaving Elland Road, the Italian seems to want to follow suit. Leeds have been adamant they won’t sell him this summer. However, a deal could still be done before September.

Gnonto clearly just wants out of Leeds

It’s such a bizarre situation going on at Leeds United right now. They’ve gone from having a squad that was more than capable in the Premier League to now having a team who look like they might struggle in the Championship.

If they lose Gnonto and can’t turn things around with him, then it will be yet another bitter blow.

A move to Freiburg would be an odd one, mind. The move to Everton has obvious appeal but to apparently say he wants to join Freiburg seems a step down really.

Time will tell with Gnonto, but it seems he’s determined to move on one way or another.