Leeds now expected to receive £30m bid for their ‘exceptional’ player this week

Leeds United are braced for another bid from Everton this week for their wantaway forward Wilfried Gnonto and it may meet their valuation.

That’s according to Football Transfers who shared that Everton’s likely final bid will be nearer the £30m mark.

Photo by Charlotte Wilson/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

The side’s previous £25m bid was rejected by Leeds.

Leeds have been adamant that Gnonto is not for sale but this report does suggest this bid is much closer to the side’s valuation.

It’ll certainly be interesting to see how Leeds respond to such a bid if it does arrive.

The situation between Leeds and Gnonto is currently not beneficial for either party.

It was revealed earlier today that Gnonto is no longer even sharing a dressing room with the main squad.

Daniel Farke has decided it best that Gnonto has a schedule away from the main team given he’s made it clear he wants to leave.

Leeds would have a tough decision were Everton to bid again, they have set a firm stance on Gnonto’s future and would have to make a u-turn were he to depart.

Everton set to make another bid for Leeds’ Gnonto

The ‘exceptional’ 19-year-old has now missed the last three games for Daniel Farke’s side.

Leeds, who are yet to win a league game under their new boss, look fairly desperate for new signings.

Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images

And with the transfer window closing next week fans will be hoping Gnonto’s uncertain future can be clarified.

Whilst it seems hard to envisage Gnonto coming back into Farkes’ plans at Leeds, that will have to be the reality if a deal isn’t agreed with Everton or another club.

You would think that Leeds would need to reinvest any funds as soon as possible or they will need to convince Gnonto to once again start playing.

It will certainly be a telling week in the saga and there’s currently no sign that the Italian will be back in Farke’s thoughts for Saturday’s trip to Ipswich Town.