Everton new kit 23/24: Predicted release date

Everton and Hummel will continue their kit partnership over the 2023/24 season. Here is everything we know so far about the Toffees’ upcoming new home, away and third shirts.

The Goodison Park outfit confirmed in October 2022 that they had reached an agreement to extend their contract with Hummel for the 23/24 season. The Danish sportswear brand has produced kits for Everton since 2020 and it helped to five record-breaking kit launches.

So, with the 22/23 term winding down, The Boot Room has looked at everything we know about Everton’s new home kit, away kit and third kit for the 23/24 season – including our prediction for when Hummel will release the strips that Dominic Calvert-Lewin will wear…

When does the new Everton 23/24 home kit come out?

Everton and Hummel are yet to confirm the release date for when the Toffees’ new 23/24 season home kit will come out. The Boot Room’s prediction is that the Merseyside natives and Danish brand will not finalise their plans for showing a strip until the 22/23 term ends.

Remaining a Premier League club is a far greater priority for the Goodison Park outfit than revealing a new strip. They will also not want to release their new design without knowing what division it will be used in with a future in the Championship still possible at present.

Everton have continued to fight against their possible relegation into the second-tier since Sean Dyche replaced Frank Lampard in January. So, it is unlikely that Everton’s new 23/24 home kit will come out before the summer. They also only released their 22/23 strip in July.

Hummel and Everton revealed the Toffees’ home kit for the 22/23 season on July 1, 2022. They further only revealed the club’s home strip for the 21/22 term on July 9 in 2021. So, it is likely that the Goodison side will hold off until the first weeks of July once again in 2023.

When does the new Everton 23/24 away kit come out?

Fans are still waiting to learn when the new Everton 23/24 away kit will come out with the Toffees and Hummel yet to finalise a release date. The Boot Room’s prediction for the strip is for a release date in mid-to-late July. It would follow on from last year’s away kit release.

Everton actually moved early to reveal their away strip for the 21/22 season with a release date of May 21. The club also made the kit available for pre-order straight away ahead of a full on-sale release date of June 4. But the team and Hummel held off until July 19 in 2022.

When does the new Everton 23/24 third kit come out?

Everton are still yet to announce when their new 23/24 Hummel third kit will come out. It is unlikely that the Toffees will unveil the strip before August following their recent release schedules. The Merseyside natives shared the design for their 22/23 third kit on August 11.

Hummel’s 22/23 third kit offering came out after the Premier League season started and it debuted two days later as Everton lost at Aston Villa. The Danish brand may seek to repeat the schedule in 2022 and reveal the Toffees’ alternative strip before a fixture this summer.

