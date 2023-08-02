Everton could now sell 27-year-old, he’s not key to Sean Dyche’s plans

Everton could sell Demarai Gray this summer with the winger not a key part of Sean Dyche’s plans.

That’s according to journalist Paul Brown, speaking via Give Me Sport, about the 27-year-old.

The focus for Everton over the coming month needs to be on incomings.

After narrowing avoiding relegation in the past two seasons, new signings are needed to improve the overall quality of the squad.

There are already question marks over whether Ashley Young and Arnaut Danjuma will be enough to lift the team up the table.

Photo by Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images

Young forward Youssef Chermiti appears to be on his way to Goodison Park, but considering he’s only scored three senior goals in his career, he might not be the answer to their goalscoring woes.

A player whom Everton and Sean Dyche would have hoped would score more goals last season was Demarai Gray.

The winger managed to find the back of the net just four times and laid on a single assist.

He’s now been linked with an exit this summer and the manager may not stand in his way.

Dyche could let Gray leave Everton

Speaking about the Jamaican international’s future, Brown said: “I don’t really think that Sean Dyche is that high on Demarai Gray. If the price is right from any of those clubs showing interest, I think they would let him go.

“It’s clear that Everton don’t have much of a transfer budget at the moment this summer. They will need to generate cash with sales if Dyche wants to bring in anybody else in areas of the squad that they have a greater need.

“I do still think that if anybody puts down serious money for Demarai Gray this summer, he probably will go. I think he can see the writing on the wall himself from the fact that Dyche didn’t really make him a key player at all last season when he came in. I think it might suit all parties to let him leave.”

West Ham have been linked with a move for Gray, although Fulham appear to be winning the race for the winger.

BBC Sport believe Gray’s preference is to make the move to Craven Cottage and he could join up with international teammate Bobby Decordova-Reid.

Photo by Tony McArdle/Everton FC via Getty Images

Although Everton have only been the best from Gray in patches, Dyche will know he needs a replacement if he moves on.

Wilfried Gnonto and Kamaldeen Sulemana are both of interest right now.

The Toffees will be hoping if Gray goes to Fulham he doesn’t immediately make them pay on the opening day of the season.