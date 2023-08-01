TalkSPORT pundit concerned by two signings Everton have made this summer

Neil Ruddock is concerned by Everton signings Ashley Young and Arnaut Danjuma and the lack of further additions this summer.

Ruddock was speaking on TalkSPORT (1/8 9:21am) about the Toffees’ potential fortunes next season.

It’s not been an easy couple of seasons at Goodison Park.

Under Frank Lampard they narrowly avoided relegation two years ago, however, he nearly guided them to the Championship last year.

Sean Dyche managed to save Everton, but once again the club haven’t made drastic improvements in the transfer window.

Photo by Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images

Everton have signed Ashley Young and Arnaut Danjuma so far, but neither player is a game-changing signing.

They’ve also reportedly reached an agreement to sign young forward Youssef Chermiti from Sporting.

Ruddock is worried though and believes Everton could finally be relegated this season.

However, they’ve defied the odds before and wouldn’t bet against Dyche saving them again.

Young and Danjuma uninspiring Everton signings

Asked who he thinks will be relegated this season, Ruddock said: “Well, I am worried about Everton. It’s not because I’m ex-Liverpool, Merseyside needs Everton and Liverpool.

“But with the signings they’ve made, Ashley Young from Villa, what is he 38? They’ve got another lad [Arnaut] Danjuma on loan.

“I mean, Everton have to improve and they haven’t improved. For the last two seasons, they’ve stayed up on the last game of the season.

“So I think Everton are struggling.”

Dean Saunders then added: “I mean Sean Dyche is good, but he’s not Paul Daniels.”

Ashley Young does appear to be a very good signing, even if he’s not a long-term option in defence.

Photo by Tony McArdle/Everton FC via Getty Images

His experience will make him a valuable asset behind the scenes and he was still tormenting some of the Premier League’s most energetic wingers last season.

Danjuma also has plenty to prove this season after being left on the bench by Antonio Conte for much of last season.

After turning down a move to Everton in January, Danjuma has finally arrived at Goodison Park and he and Young will have big roles to play next season.

Everton do need more reinforcements quickly, especially in attack, to avoid another relegation battle.