Sky Sports reporter shares what he’s now heard about Wilfried Gnonto, Leeds and Everton

Leeds United forward Wilfried Gnonto is a wanted man this summer and Everton are known to be huge admirers of the young Italian.

Gnonto was one of few shining lights for Leeds last season. Despite being relegated, the wide forward put in some fine displays and was unlucky to be part of a side going down.

Leeds are in the midst of having a bit of a clearout right now. A number of players have left, with Everton said to have made a bid for Gnonto as well.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

However, speaking on Sky Sports just now, Tim Thornton has said that as yet, Leeds have rejected bids and are actually intent on keeping Gnonto at Elland Road.

“The situation with Gnonto is that there is a lot of interest in him. Everton, I’m told, have had a bid rejected for him already,” Thornton said.

“Let’s be clear, Leeds want to keep him. Interestingly a lot of players have gone out on loan. He is not one who has a relegation clause in his contract so that gives Leeds hope they can keep him. But there is a clear direction from Leeds that they do want to keep him.”

Gnonto is expected to fetch well in excess of £20m, should Leeds decide to sell in the end. The Whites are also considering offering him a payrise to convince Gnonto to stay put.

Key player

It’s all well and good cashing in on some players and clearing the wage bill. But at the same time, Leeds need to try and keep some together and Gnonto is a class act.

The ‘exceptional’ forward stood out at times last season and you get the feeling he’d be excellent in the Championship.

Leeds are right to reject bids here. But you do feel more will be coming their way.