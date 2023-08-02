West Ham could now move for ‘unbelievable’ Premier League attacker

Ryan Taylor has suggested that West Ham United could make a move to sign Everton attacker Demarai Gray this summer.

The Daily Express journalist took to X on Tuesday evening and shared an update on West Ham’s plans for the transfer window.

David Moyes was hit with a significant blow yesterday as West Ham’s move for Manchester City youngster Carlos Borges was hijacked by Ajax.

Borges looked set to seal a switch to the London Stadium, only for the Eredivisie giants to swoop in.

The Hammers have endured a frustrating window so far after losing their skipper Declan Rice.

And as they look set to miss out on Borges, Taylor has suggested that Demarai Gray could emerge as an option for Moyes.

Photo by Matthew Ashton – AMA/Getty Images

West Ham could move for Gray

Taylor claims that Gray is a name that has been discussed internally at West Ham.

The winger has been strongly linked with a move to Fulham, but Taylor notes that deal is yet to be finalised.

He wrote: “Turning into a nightmare window for West Ham following Fabrizio Romano’s story that Carlos Borges is now set to join Ajax.

“Deal looked as good as done. Keep an eye on Demarai Gray.

“Name that has been internally discussed, nothing finalised just yet between Everton & Fulham.”

Gray has performed well since making the switch to Goodison Park from Leicester City back in 2021.

He impressed during the early stages of his spell in Merseyside, which led to Gary Linker praising him.

“Really pleased for Demarai Gray,” Lineker wrote on Twitter back in September 2021. “Always had bags of potential and if he carries on like this he may well be the bargain buy of the season.”

The 27-year-old has been lauded as an ‘unbelievable’ talent and has just one year left on his deal at Everton.

Photo by Emma Simpson – Everton FC/Everton FC via Getty Images

West Ham have already missed out on Harvey Barnes after the Englishman completed a switch to Newcastle United last month.

It remains unclear whether or not the Hammers will firm up their interest in Gray. But he would represent an excellent addition to Moyes’ squad.

The Jamaica international has put in some exceptional displays for Everton over the past couple of seasons and if the winger is available at a reasonable price, it seems like a no-brainer for West Ham.