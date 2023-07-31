Everton have reached an agreement with Portuguese giants Sporting CP to sign young forward Youssef Chermiti.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano, who broke the story on Twitter.

Everton manager Sean Dyche has been crying out for a new centre-forward.

Last season, the Toffees had real trouble finding the back of the net and it almost saw them get relegated.

They had to rely on goals from their wingers and unexpected sources such as their centre-backs to remain in the Premier League.

Dyche will be hoping Dominic Calvert-Lewin can finally stay fit, while Neal Maupay’s move simply hasn’t worked out.

Lewis Dobbin has impressed in pre-season, but only has five top-flight appearances to his name.

The Sporting CP academy graduate has plenty of potential and has already played in the Europa League.

He’s now set to have plenty of responsibility on his shoulders if he ends up leading the line at Goodison Park.

Everton reach agreement for Chermiti

Posting on Twitter, Romano said: “EXCL: Everton reached an agreement in principle with Sporting to sign Youssef Chermiti as new striker.

“Deal in place between clubs — verbally agreed in the recent hours for 2004 born striker to join PL side.”

The teenager has already played 22 games for Sporting’s first team, scoring three times.

He’s also a Portuguese under-19 international and will likely make the step up to the Under-21s when the next cycle of internationals begins.

Whether he’s the right man to be Everton’s starting centre-forward is another matter.

The last young striker to move from Portugal to the Premier League was Fabio Silva.

He was given plenty of opportunities at Wolves but never really justified his price tag.

Everton have also been stung before when they signed Moise Kean from Juventus, who once again failed to impress.

Now that an agreement has been reached, Chermiti will want to prove he’s the right man to take Everton to the next level.

If he hits the ground running in England, then Everton may have just bagged themselves one of the most exciting young strikers in Europe.

However, it does look like a risk at this stage.