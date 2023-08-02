Everton now want ‘incredible’ £22m forward who scored amazing solo goal against Liverpool last season

Everton are ready to reignite their interest in Kamaldeen Sulemana after missing out on the forward before his move to Southampton in the January transfer window.

That is according to a report from the Daily Mail, which notes that the Toffees are exploring a potential deal for the 21-year-old this summer.

Photo by Matt Watson/Southampton FC via Getty Images

Kamaldeen Sulemana is no stranger to the Everton radar. The Toffees were keen on the former Rennes starlet back in January. However, it was the Saints who completed a £22 million move.

Everton eyeing Sulemana

Sulemana only showed glimpses of his ‘incredible‘ potential during his time at St Mary’s. And obviously that was not enough to keep the Saints in the Premier League.

Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images

He did manage to steal the show on the final day of the campaign, scoring an incredible solo goal against Liverpool. The Ghanaian picked up the ball in his own half and went on to find the bottom corner from the edge of the box.

With Southampton being relegated, Everton are sensing an opportunity to take another look at Sulemana. The Daily Mail reports that they are exploring a potential move for the forward.

Everton have, so far, not spent a great deal this summer. They have signed Ashley Young on a free transfer. Meanwhile, Arnaut Danjuma has signed on loan.

It would be a gamble to spend a reasonable sum on Sulemana. His potential is clear to see. However, the Toffees will need any big-money additions to make an immediate impact after two years battling relegation.

And Southampton are certainly not going to let him leave on the cheap. Russell Martin’s side will be hoping to make an immediate return to the Premier League this season. And he could have a big role to play if he stays.