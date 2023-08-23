Tottenham Hotspur defender Eric Dier has sent a message on social media after training with the squad yesterday.

The 29-year-old posted on Instagram amid speculation that his time at Spurs could be coming to an end.

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou hasn’t included Eric Dier in either of his matchday squads this season.

The latest report suggests that Dier could make a dramatic return to his old club Sporting CP.

Dier has spent nearly a decade at Spurs after his £4m move from the Portuguese giants.

The centre-back has played more than 350 times for Tottenham but no longer appears to be favour at the club.

Postecoglou made it clear he wanted more defenders this summer and so far two have arrived in North London.

Youngster Ashley Phillips arrived from Blackburn and despite training with the first-team appears to be a signing for the future.

Micky Van de Ven has been brought in from Wolfsburg and has immediately been selected in the starting line-up alongside Cristian Romero.

This has left Dier in a difficult situation at Tottenham and although he’s still training with the first team, it’s unknown how long he’ll be in that position.

Dier posts message after Tottenham training

The 49-cap England international posted a selection of photos of him in training alongside the caption: “Good days work.”

He’s in a very difficult position at the moment as his future will ultimately be decided by whether other players come and go.

Spurs have been linked with more incomings such as Perr Schuurs and Tosin Adarabioyo.

If either player arrives then that might facilitate an exit for Dier.

However, after loaning out Joe Rodon, and with Japhet Tanganga and Davinson Sanchez’s futures also in doubt, Dier might end up being required as cover.

The Colombian appears to have leapfrogged him in the pecking order upon Ange Postecoglou’s arrival.

Dier will be working hard in training to convince the new Tottenham boss that he deserves his chances.

The centre-back may not know where his future lies until the final hours of the transfer window.