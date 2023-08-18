Tottenham mission to sell ‘massive’ player is now gathering pace – journalist

Tottenham Hotspur have made a host of solid signings this summer as Ange Postecoglou looks to rebuild the Spurs squad.

However, Tottenham also have a number of players on their books that seem to have uncertain futures.

Davinson Sanchez is one such player. He hasn’t had the easiest time at Spurs since his £42million move from Ajax.

Davinson Sanchez of Tottenham Hotspur during the Premier League match between Brentford FC and Tottenham Hotspur at Gtech Community Stadium on August 13, 2023

The Colombia international has been in and out of favour under different managers at Tottenham. He could potentially be sold this summer.

Now, Ryan Taylor of The Express has provided an update on Sanchez’s future. He has taken to Twitter to say there has been movement on that front “in past 24 hours”.

Apparently, French outfit Monaco and Turkish giants Besiktas are showing interest in the Spurs centre-back.

Tottenham are reportedly looking for around £13million for Sanchez, but there is a “small flexibility” on that figure.

Besiktas have also explored a move for Spurs teammate Japhet Tanganga, added Taylor.

Our view

Going into the transfer window, Tottenham’s priority was to bolster their defensive ranks.

Spurs were all over the place at the back, conceding 63 goals in their 38 Premier League games.

With that in mind, Tottenham have brought in defenders and may well look to get one or two more over the line.

Cristian Romero of Tottenham Hotspur substituted by Davinson Sanchez of Tottenham Hotspur in the first half through head injury during the Premier League match between Brentford FC and Tottenham Hotspur at Gtech Community Stadium on August 13, 2023

And to make room for those new recruits, others will need to make way.

Now, Sanchez isn’t a bad player by any means. Indeed, he was deemed ‘amazing’ by Mauricio Pochettino (The Guardian). He has had good moments at Tottenham.

However, for the most part, things just haven’t worked out for him at Spurs. Maybe a parting of the ways might be the best thing for both parties.