Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly back in the frame to sign Fulham defender Tosin Adarabioyo this summer.

That’s according to The Daily Mail, with the outlet sharing an update on Tottenham’s interest in the Fulham star via their latest transfer confidential newsletter.

Spurs have already bolstered their backline with the addition of Micky van de Ven and the Dutchman has settled in quickly under Ange Postecoglou.

The 22-year-old has started in both games since making the switch from Wolfsburg and his game seems to suit that of Cristian Romero’s.

Yet, Spurs are still expected to bring in another centre-back before the transfer window closes as they bid to improve their depth in the position. Indeed, the likes of Eric Dier, Davinson Sanchez and Japhet Tanganga could all head out the door before next month’s deadline.

And Tosin Adarabioyo has been heavily linked with a move to Tottenham throughout the summer.

The Fulham defender has received strong interest from Monaco too. But with the Ligue 1 club struggling to agree a fee with the Cottagers, they could switch their focus to Spurs’ Sanchez.

Photo by Dave Howarth – CameraSport via Getty Images

Tottenham back in for Adarabioyo

The Mail reports that Tottenham are back in the frame to sign Adarabioyo this summer.

It’s noted that the 25-year-old already has an offer from Monaco, but the French giants are yet to reach an agreement with Fulham.

This could lead to them moving for Sanchez, with Monaco considering the Spurs star as an alternative.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Sanchez has impressed under Postecoglou during pre-season and against Brentford last weekend.

The 27-year-old seems well-suited to playing in a high line due to his pace and recovery speed. But after years of inconsistent spells of form at Spurs, it may be for the best for Sanchez to move on.

The Colombian star only has a year left on his current deal at Tottenham and it seems unlikely that will be renewed.

In Adarabioyo, Spurs would be snapping up a younger alternative and he’s reportedly available for around £13 million.