‘Certainly’: Journalist says Spurs definitely want £25m defender, Arsenal also really like him

There’s been so much talk about Tottenham signing a new striker, that it’s easy to forget that they probably also need defensive reinforcements.

Spurs conceded bucketloads last season, and they’ve started this term by shipping two goals against Brentford – not exactly the ideal start.

With £100m from the sale of Harry Kane in the bank, Spurs do have the money to go out and get a defender, and it sounds as though help could be on the way.

According to Dean Jones, speaking on the Ranks FC Ultras Podcast a move for Perr Schuurs could well be on the horizon.

Jones says that Schuurs is certainly someone Spurs are interested in signing, and, intriguingly, he says that Arsenal had him on their radar heading into the summer.

Photo by Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images

Schuurs an option for Spurs

Jones shared what he knows about the £25m defender.

“Perr Schuurs is certainly someone Tottenham are interested in. They have been for a while now. Had him on my radar coming into the transfer window as a player who has been on a number of clubs radars, even Arsenal had him actually,” Jones said.

Watch out for Arsenal

Jones says that Arsenal have looked into the idea of bringing Schuurs in recently, and they could be a team to keep an eye on in this race.

Jurrien Timber is out of action for the foreseeable future, so Arsenal may well need another defender through the door very soon.

Schuurs, of course, isn’t a carbon-copy of Timber, but he would provide the depth at the back that Timber was meant to this season.

Tottenham and Arsenal have had some historical battles on the pitch, and now they could be set for a big battle in the transfer market too.