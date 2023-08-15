‘Fantastic’ Tottenham player now linked with remarkable return to boyhood club, Spurs could let him go

Tottenham Hotspur defender Eric Dier has been linked with a quite remarkable move back to his boyhood side Sporting Lisbon.

That’s according to a report from 90min, who shared that Dier could end up playing abroad again.

Dier signed for Spurs from the Portuguese side in 2014 and has been a mainstay for the North London team ever since.

Photo by Filipe Amorim/NurPhoto/NurPhoto/Corbis via Getty Images

And with Dier’s future currently undecided, you do wonder if a return to Sporting would really appeal to the 29-year-old.

Despite being born in England, Dier moved to Portugal when he was seven years old and joined Sporting Lisbon’s academy.

Of course, a return to Lisbon isn’t the only interest emerging for Dier.

Saudi Arabia side Al Nassr are very interested in the centre-back alongside a host of clubs across Europe.

Dier was reported to prefer a stay at Tottenham to conclude the final year of his contract, although reports also said that could change if he falls too far down the pecking order.

The defender was of course left out of Ange Postecoglou’s opening Premier League squad on the weekend.

Confirmed as a tactical decision, a Tottenham departure to the likes of Sporting Lisbon may now look more appealing for Dier.

Whilst his future seems undecided, it’s clear that Eric Dier is too good to be left out of match day squads.

A move away from Spurs this summer does currently look the most sensible option for all parties.

Photo by Giuseppe Maffia/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Once hailed as ‘fantastic’ by Jamie Carragher, Eric Dier of course still has some excellent years ahead and could be a key player for the sides linked.

Sporting Lisbon will also be playing Champions League football this year having won the Primeira Liga, something that surely would appeal to Tottenham’s Dier.

A Champions League spot would look difficult to secure at Spurs this season even if Ange Postecoglou started incredibly well.

It’s a big few weeks in the career of Eric Dier, and one does wonder if a return to Portugal would be tempting if interest reaches that point.