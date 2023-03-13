Edouard Mendy now nearing Chelsea exit after claims Tottenham want to sign him











Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy could now leave the club this summer with Tottenham Hotspur reportedly keen on the 31-year-old.

That’s according to journalist Simon Phillips, via Give Me Sport, who provided an update on Mendy’s future.

It’s been a tough season for Edouard Mendy at Stamford Bridge.

The Senegalese international started the season as first choice under Thomas Tuchel.

However, he was dropped to the bench at the beginning of their Champions League campaign.

He’s played just five more matches since that tie, losing his spot in the side to Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Mendy has since been ruled out with a shoulder injury, missing nearly three months of action.

Now, it looks like Mendy could leave Chelsea, which could be a huge boost for Tottenham.

Spurs are looking for a new goalkeeper, and the £22m African Cup of Nations winner could be the solution.

He’s already got plenty of Premier League and European experience, although may be lacking a lot of match sharpness next season.

Tottenham target Mendy could leave Chelsea

Speaking to Give Me Sport about the 31-year-old, Phillips said: “Mendy is another one that doesn’t look good at the moment.

“He’s not looking to sign a new contract extension with Chelsea as of now, there’s been no talks of late. Chelsea have also been pondering replacements for him so he could go.”

Tottenham were given the chance to sign Mendy before the January transfer window.

A report from the Evening Standard suggested that his time at Chelsea could be up very soon.

Tottenham have been linked with plenty of goalkeepers in recent weeks with Hugo Lloris’s future looking very uncertain.

Jordan Pickford and David Raya have both been suggested as possible replacements in the summer.

However, they both lack the experience Mendy has gained at Chelsea playing in the Champions League, something Tottenham will be looking for.

The uncertainly surrounding who might be in charge of Spurs next season may make acting early in the market difficult.

Antonio Conte looks very likely to leave the club, and right now, no replacement has been lined up to take over.

