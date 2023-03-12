Tottenham still planning Jordan Pickford move despite new contract











Tottenham Hotspur are still planning to make a move for Jordan Pickford after the Everton goalkeeper signed a new contract at Goodison Park, according to a report from The Sun.

It would be no surprise to see Spurs sign a new goalkeeper this summer. Hugo Lloris’ form has been in decline ever since he signed a new contract. Meanwhile, Fraser Forster is unlikely to be the answer for their goalkeeping issues in the long-term.

Photo by Stephen Nadler/ISI Photos/Getty Images

They have been heavily linked with Pickford for some time now. However, the England international seemingly put any speculation over his future to bed by signing a new deal with the Toffees in recent times.

Tottenham still eyeing Jordan Pickford

But that may not be the case after all.

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

The Sun reports that Everton will sell Pickford if they are relegated. They want around £35 million, but could agree to a lower price. And Tottenham are still in the mix for his signature.

Interestingly, they are not his only admirer. The Sun notes that Antonio Conte’s men could target Emi Martinez if they cannot sign Pickford.

And if Aston Villa let Martinez go, they could then go after Pickford themselves.

It is little surprise to hear that Pickford could leave Everton if they go down. It was hard to imagine that there were not provisions in his new deal which would allow him to move under certain circumstances.

And Tottenham definitely need another goalkeeper this summer. Pickford is certainly a decent option.

He is someone Bukayo Saka has described as ‘exceptional‘. And Everton going down would open the door for a potential bargain.

He does divide opinion amongst fans. But he has the ability to raise his game. So he may be what Tottenham need.