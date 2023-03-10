Report: Antonio Conte has already decided which club he wants to join when he leaves Tottenham











According to Miguel Delaney’s newsletter for The Independent, Antonio Conte is eyeing the Real Madrid job as speculation about his future at Tottenham continues to mount.

The Italian is seemingly on the brink of the sack at Spurs, but he’s already got his eye on another job.

Indeed, Conte apparently wants to become the new manager of Real Madrid should Carlo Ancelotti lose his job in the near future.

The Madrid job is one of the most alluring in world football, and any manager worth their salt would be keen to head to the Bernabeu.

Of course, there are a few hurdles to clear before he can make this move.

Photo by Fantasista/Getty Images

To start with, Ancelotti would have to be sacked – which is always a likely outcome when Florentino Perez is involved, while Conte would also have to beat the likes of Thomas Tuchel and Mauricio Pochettino to the job.

Then, there is also the question as to whether or not Madrid would even consider him. After all, his stock has fallen over the past 18 months after a poor spell at Tottenham.

Interestingly, Tuchel and Pochettino have also been linked to Spurs, so the ongoings in the Spanish capital could have a huge knock-on effect on the north London club’s future.

It is interesting to hear that Conte is so keen on the Madrid job. After all, we’ve heard a number of stories recently that have stated just how keen he is to return to Italy to be closer to his family, and a switch to Spain would directly contradict what we have heard on that front.

Conte could soon be on the move, and with the managerial merry-go-round set to be in full flow this summer, he will continue to be linked to the top jobs in Europe as and when they come up.

Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images

