Tottenham transfer news: Chelsea star aware Spurs looking for player in his position

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly looking to bolster their goalkeeping ranks in the summer transfer window.

Meanwhile, Chelsea stopper Edouard Mendy is apparently likely to leave at the end of the season.

And according to the Evening Standard, the Blues star is ‘aware’ Tottenham will be in the market for a goalkeeper.

Long-time Spurs No. 1 Hugo Lloris is out of contract in the summer of 2024.

He’ll be 37 then, and it remains to be seen whether he pens fresh terms at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Even if he does, Spurs will still need to think about a long-term successor to the France legend.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are reportedly looking to offload Mendy in the summer to make room for a new No. 1.

The Senegal international has been struggling for form and fitness this season.

According to Metro, he has also rejected several offers to extend his contract beyond its current expiry date in 2025.

Pros and cons

Mendy wouldn’t be a bad shout for Tottenham. He’s a solid goalkeeper with plenty of experience at the highest level.

He has won a Champions League, a UEFA Supercup and a FIFA Club World Cup at Stamford Bridge.

Mendy has also won the Africa Cup of Nations, helping Senegal triumph in the 2022 tournament.

Captain Kalidou Koulibaly went on to describe the 30-year-old as the “best in the world” in between the sticks.

“It was a tough game and a tough tournament,” the Daily Mail quoted him as saying.

“We made it with our team and our power. Our goalkeeper is the best in the world and we win the title.”

However, Tottenham will likely be looking at a number of key factors when it comes to Lloris’ long-term successor.

One of those could be age. Mendy turns 31 in March and, although it’s not uncommon for goalkeepers to play into their late thirties, Spurs may want a younger keeper.

Mendy’s recent injury record could also be of concern to Spurs, and then price will be important.

Let’s say Chelsea want to recoup £22million on their player. Would Tottenham be willing to spend that much on him or would they rather spend more on a rising talent who could be their keeper for the next 10-15 years?