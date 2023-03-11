Tottenham could now sign David Raya for £30m this summer after rejecting new contract











Brentford goalkeeper David Raya could be available for £30m this summer, as Tottenham Hotspur look to replace Hugo Lloris.

A report from 90min has provided an update on the Spanish shot stopper.

Whether Antonio Conte is in charge of Tottenham or not next season, a new goalkeeper looks set to be a priority at the club.

Hugo Lloris has been an invaluable servant to Spurs during his 11 seasons with the club.

The 26-year-old has been club captain for much of that time, and won a World Cup with France while representing Tottenham.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

However, he’s made several high-profile mistakes this season, and it looks like the right time to bring in an upgrade.

David Raya has been identified as a potential replacement for Lloris at Tottenham next season.

The 27-year-old has recently rejected a contract at Brentford, and his current deal runs out in 2024.

While that suggests Spurs could end up with a bargain, the competition they might face to sign him will likely drive the price up.

Tottenham target Raya could replace Lloris for £30m

The report from 90min states that, ‘90min understands the Bees are likely to accept offers in the £30m range, which would be a club-record in terms of transfer fees received.’

The ‘incredible’ goalkeeper has been sensational since Brentford reached the Premier League two seasons ago.

He’s started every game in the league this season, keeping eight clean sheets as The Bees make an unlikely charge for European football.

Brentford signed Thomas Strakosha in the summer to compete with Raya, but he’s not even had a look in.

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

Raya is a very different goalkeeper to Lloris, and is well known for his distribution and being very comfortable claiming crosses and starting attacks.

He may not be able to pull off the same world-class stops Lloris is capable of, but suits Antonio Conte’s demands much better.

Raya has also already shown that he can compete against the very best sides in the Premier League.

If he does join Spurs, he’ll get the chance to finally play in Europe for the first time in his career.

