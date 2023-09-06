‘Dear me’: Ally McCoist left less than impressed with what he saw from Celtic on Sunday

The fallout of Celtic’s win over Rangers at Ibrox continues as pundits, ex-players and fans pour over every debatable decision in the game.

From the chalked-off Kemar Roofe goal to the penalty Celtic should probably have got, the fans will be talking about this game for the next two weeks as the international break gets into full swing.

However, former Rangers striker, Ally McCoist, shared his view on the game and it certainly raised the eyebrows of TBR Celtic.

McCoist said [TalkSport], “I looked at the Rangers team, I wasn’t impressed. Against a Celtic side, to be fair to them, had injuries, but they were average.

“Dear me, I thought Celtic were really average. I just thought there was a period, particularly in the second half, I’m looking at it, and we know these and I’ve played in these games but they just kept giving the ball away.

“I mean, you’d have to think there’s got to be an improvement.”

I mean, if anything, you could look at McCoist’s comments and argue that if Celtic really were that bad, how poor are Rangers?

Celtic had a makeshift central defence with Gustaf Lagerbielke and Liam Scales filling in for the injured Cameron Carter-Vickers and Maik Nawrocki.

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

By the time the full-time whistle had gone, Celtic’s two first-team full-backs had also been replaced by Anthony Ralston and Alexandro Bernabei and yet Rangers still struggled to break them down.

These are quite strange comments from McCoist who, in general, is a fair-minded pundit whenever it comes to talking about Scottish football.

However, where Celtic fans can take a great deal of pleasure from is that no matter how weak the starting eleven is, Rangers clearly still don’t have the quality to get a result when it really matters.

