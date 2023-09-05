‘You could see’: Journalist now shares what he spotted Brendan Rodgers doing at full time after Glasgow Derby

It wasn’t just the Celtic fans who were delighted with the 1-0 win at Ibrox on Sunday.

TBR Celtic told how the players were captured leaving the Ibrox pitch jubilant as they made their way down the tunnel at full time.

But what about Brendan Rodgers? With the amount of pressure the Celtic manager was under to secure a result at the home of their biggest rivals, how did the Irishman react to such a huge victory?

BBC reporter Tom English reveals the Hoops gaffer’s reaction which tells you exactly how Rodgers reacted after the full-time whistle went.

English said [BBC Sportsound], “They had to take advantage of Celtic and they didn’t. Worst case scenario for Rangers was a draw. But they lost.

“And you could see Brendan Rodgers’ reaction afterwards. Euphoric, hugging his staff and hugging his players. Understandably because it was a very big win, kind of in adversity.

“So I think it’s a huge moment for Rodgers, as he continues his phenomenal run to go to Ibrox with a weakened team with an underperforming team and still win.”

Celtic’s win over Rangers was massive

Celtic’s victory at Ibrox cannot be understated. The amount of pressure Celtic, and Rodgers, were under in the run-up to the fixture was immense.

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Under fire for two poor performances and no goals against Kilmarnock and St Johnstone, the odds were slightly stacked against Celtic to get any kind of positive result at Ibrox.

And, if truth be told, many Celtic fans would probably have accepted a draw before the game.

But a victory it was and Rodgers’ reaction at full-time proves that the Celtic manager knows just how significant that win could be for his team and their bid to defend the title. Even at this early stage in the season.

