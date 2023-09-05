‘A lot more’: Andy Walker wants Rodgers to start picking 25-year-old Celtic player far more often now

Celtic’s performance at Ibrox on Sunday highlighted a number of top performers for Brendan Rodgers.

Especially Man of the Match, Liam Scales. The Irishman has come in from the cold to now become a first pick for Celtic due to the current injury crisis at the club.

But after his performance at Ibrox, former Celtic striker, Andy Walker, wants Brendan Rodgers to start playing him more often.

Walker said [The Go Radio Football Show], “They showed that they can handle the big occasion and Liam Scales was terrific. I thought the game suited him.

“Because with Celtic sitting deep and balls coming into the box, that’s his game. Going to meet headers, be strong, clear your lines and I hope he gets a lot more game time now because it will be a big test when the recognised ones come back.”

There is no doubt that Scales did terrifically well for Celtic at Ibrox on Sunday. He was one of the standout performers on a day when not many gave Celtic a hope.

But the harsh reality for the Irishman is that once Cameron Carter-Vickers and Maik Nawrocki are both fit, Scales will drop to the bench until such times as another opportunity presents itself.

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

One thing going in his favour is that he is versatile. Able to slot into the left-back role, Scales does offer Rodgers another option at full-back and provides competition for Greg Taylor and Alexandro Bernabei.

All that Scales can do now is build on his Ibrox performance and hope that he puts together a run of games that will convince Rodgers to continue with him as part of his plans moving forward.

But as a first-team starter? It’s possibly a bridge too far for the 25-year-old defender.

