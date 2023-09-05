‘Outstanding’: Chris Sutton says £15k-a-week Celtic player has just silenced his critics

Celtic’s win over Rangers on Sunday gives the team, and Brendan Rodgers, some much-needed breathing space during the international break.

Rodgers was under pressure leading up to the game after disappointing performances and results against Kilmarnock and St Johnstone and there were those who predicted that his team would be lucky to come away from Ibrox with anything other than a defeat.

But Kyogo’s goal helped take the three points back to Celtic Park and put some daylight between the Hoops and their greatest rivals.

But the Japanese striker wasn’t the only player who contributed to the huge Ibrox win. Former Celtic hero, Chris Sutton, says that there is one player who has silenced his critics after his performance in the Ibrox win.

Writing in his column in the Daily Record, Sutton said, “Callum McGregor and Joe Hart are leaders in the dressing room and were leaders on the park.

“Two outstanding performances and, in terms of the keeper, an emphatic response to those who wanted him replaced.”

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

The £15k per week keeper was a colossus for Celtic at Ibrox on Sunday. His leadership and command of his box were pivotal in helping a make-shift defence stand firm in the hostile Ibrox atmosphere.

TBR Celtic told yesterday how the fans should not quite give up on Hart just yet after his performance and it looks like Sutton shares that same view.

Yes, everyone knows Hart’s weaknesses. They have been well documented but the Celtic fans also know that when the time comes and players need to stand up and be counted in the big games, Hart is one that can be depended on every single time.

