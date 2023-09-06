Fabrizio Romano says Celtic ‘top talent’ agrees contract extension

Celtic have reportedly agreed new terms with young teenage fullback, Mitchel Frame this afternoon.

Fabrizio Romano says the club offered the 17-year-old defender a contract extension after clubs from England were targeting the youngster.

Taking to social media channel X, Romano said, “EXCL: Celtic agree new deal terms with top talent Mitchel Frame, 2006 born fullback.

“Frame already had deal to summer 2025 but now agreed new contract to summer 2026.

“Several clubs in England were targeting Frame, set to put pen on paper soon with Celtic.

Frame has been one of the rising stars in the Celtic B team this season and has made 10 appearances, scoring one and creating one.

It had been reported that Frame was attracting the attention of Crystal Palace when he was just 15-years-old as well as the likes of Tottenham and Wolves. [Football Scotland]

However, over the summer, Newcastle United were said to be monitoring the youngster as well as Brighton with Palace still mentioned with a team of interest in the youngster. [Daily Record]

But now, Frame has reaffirmed his commitment to the Scottish champions after agreeing a deal to stay at the club until 2026.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Celtic have certainly been busy tying up all their top talents this summer. Kyogo Furuhashi, Daizen Maeda and Callum McGregor all agreed new contracts.

TBR Celtic told today how Matt O’Riley is also set to be offered a new deal and adding Frame to that list is a brilliant piece of business by the club.

The international break is certainly becoming more interesting for the Celtic fans as they hope the club will turn their attentions next to Reo Hatate and Rocco Vata.

