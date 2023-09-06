 ‘If the referee saw that’: Mark Wilson on the unseen penalty claim Celtic could have at Ibrox

The fallout of the Glasgow Derby continues after former Celtic defender, Mark Wilson, says his former club had a good case for a penalty at Ibrox on Sunday.

Discussing the match, Wilson said an unseen foul on Kyogo Furuhashi by Rangers goalkeeper, Jack Butland, may have led to a penalty had the referee seen it.

Wilson said [Clyde SSB], “So Kyogo obviously runs through and goal, he beats Butland but as Kyogo gets up, kind of stumbling, Butland gets up and pushes Kyogo two-handed in the six-yard box.

“I’ve got to say he can’t just push a player like that when the ball is actively in play in the box there’s a good argument that if the referee saw that.

“The ball’s actively in play and Kyogo could have come active again if that ball had rebounded back to him or someone, but he’s been pushed to the ground.”

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

The clip of the incident was shared on social media and the interesting thing about it is that not only did Butland push the Celtic striker, Conor Goldson was the player that bundled Kyogo to the ground whilst the ball was in play.

There is a very good case for Celtic feeling aggrieved about not being awarded a penalty but, fortunately, it wasn’t needed as the Hoops ran out 1-0 winners.

How VAR didn’t spot that is possibly a question for another day but the win does give Celtic a huge psychological boost after being heavily tipped to lose against their biggest rivals.

In other news, ‘It’s a weird one’: Celtic have just made move to sign ‘outstanding’ £20m international – journalist