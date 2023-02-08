Harry Kane the only striker Bayern Munich want this summer











Harry Kane is the one and only striker Bayern Munich are interested in signing this summer as the Bavarian giants continue to look at the Tottenham Hotspur star as a potential replacement for Robert Lewandowski, according to a report from Calciomercato.

Kane’s future is going to be a key talking point around Tottenham Hotspur Stadium over the coming months. His contract expires at the end of next season. So if he is not willing to sign a new deal, this coming summer may represent the final chance to receive a huge fee for the 29-year-old.

Reports from The Telegraph this week claimed that Daniel Levy would demand £100 million for Kane this summer. And he would prefer to sell him abroad rather than let him join a Premier League rival. So that would potentially be a boost for Bayern.

Bayern only interested in Kane

Certainly, there are only a handful of clubs who both need Kane and can afford the ‘incredible‘ England striker. So his options may be limited if he decides to leave.

Bayern meanwhile, appear to be ready to put all of their eggs in just the one basket when it comes to signing a new goalscorer.

According to Calciomercato, the Bundesliga side are only interested in Kane in their pursuit of a new striker. Julian Nagelsmann is a big fan of Spurs’ all-time leading goalscorer.

Bayern are currently top of the Bundesliga. But they are not running away with the title as they sit just one point clear of Union Berlin.

And they do not have a goalscorer taking the league by storm. Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting has spent the majority of the season leading the line. But he is 33. And he has never managed to fully silence his critics.

So it is no surprise that they have set their sights extremely high. But it is a real gamble to make the Tottenham player the one striker on their wishlist.