Collymore thinks Harry Kane could not turn down Liverpool this summer











Stan Collymore has told the Sunday People (12/3; page 54) that Harry Kane has to leave Tottenham Hotspur this summer if Liverpool make a move for him.

Kane’s future is going to be under the microscope over the next few months. His contract expires at the end of next season. And there is a question mark over whether he will sign a new deal.

Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Tottenham have had a nightmare month after being knocked out of the FA Cup and Champions League. And the Sunday Mirror has reported today that the chances of Kane signing a new deal are non-existent.

Collymore says Kane cannot turn down Liverpool

It remains to be seen whether that proves to be the case. But Collymore clearly thinks that the time has come for Kane to move on – if the right offers present themselves.

Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

He initially hinted that Liverpool would not be one of the clubs he could see signing Kane this summer. But he went on to suggest that the Reds would be one team the striker should not turn down.

“After Tottenham’s Champions League exit confirmed another trophy-less season for Kane, it’s a no-brainer for him to move on and Old Trafford would be the perfect destination,” he told the Sunday People.

“If he does go somewhere, it will come down to his chances of winning silverware and the supply line at his new club. But [Manchester] United, just like Barcelona, Real Madrid, Liverpool, Bayern, Juventus and AC Milan are an A-grade club while Chelsea, despite all their recent trophies, are B+.

“If United or Liverpool come knocking you have to go because it might only happen once.”

It would be a big surprise if Liverpool made a move for Kane. They have put together a forward line which could be one of the league’s best in the coming years.

Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo are gradually finding their feet. And Mo Salah definitely has a lot to offer still at this stage of his career.

So spending £100 million on Kane one year before his contract expires – and in the summer in which he turns 30 – may not make a lot of sense for Liverpool. Certainly, there looks to be bigger priorities for the next window.

The problem for Kane is that there cannot be many obvious options for this summer.

And that number gets significantly smaller if he wants to stay in the Premier League.