Tottenham vs Chelsea: Oliver Skipp praises 'incredible' Harry Kane after London derby win











Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Oliver Skipp has told Spurs Play that Harry Kane’s passing was ‘incredible’ against Chelsea.

Spurs managed to pick up a long-awaited win over Chelsea yesterday after failing to beat their London rivals in the Premier League since 2018.

Skipp got Tottenham on their way to a 2-0 win with a stunning long-range effort at the beginning of the second-half, before Kane sealed the deal with a real poacher’s effort.

Kane leads the way for Tottenham in terms of goals as he netted his 20th of the season yesterday.

But the 29-year-old has become Spurs’ main playmaker in recent years too and Skipp was left impressed with his passing in the London derby.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Skipp praises ‘incredible’ Kane passing

Speaking to Spurs Play after the game, Skipp was asked about Emerson Royal’s impact on the game and how Kane kept finding him with brilliant long-range passes.

“I think Emerson, especially the last few games, he’s started to appear in them pockets. It’s really nice with Kulusevski pulling out wide then he can cut inside, the Spurs youngster said.

“I think you know Harry has got that ability to get on the half turn and spray passes about. He’s incredible at that.”

Kane has developed into one of the best passers of a football in the Premier League over the past couple of seasons and his ability to link-up play is crucial to Spurs’ system.

Photo by Chloe Knott – Danehouse/Getty Images

The Englishman rounded off an assured display against Chelsea with a goal but his playmaking was once again pivotal to the win.

Due to Conte’s preference of playing two deep-lying central midfielders, Spurs often rely on Kane to drop deep and provide creativity.

And yesterday he certainly provided that as he often brought the wing-backs into the game with accurate switches of play.

It was a brilliant all-round performance from Kane and he blended his habit of dropping deep with being in the right place at the right time to secure all three points for his side.

