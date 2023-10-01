Chris Sutton suggests Celtic will have to start thinking about replacing ‘invaluable’ £1m player soon

Chris Sutton has said that Celtic must need to look at solving a goalkeeping issue that is slowly creeping up on them.

So far, Joe Hart has been in great form for Celtic this season. He has made some crucial saves domestically that has helped keep their status at the top of the league.

And in Europe, he has been important despite the furore over who was at fault for Feyenoord’s opening goal in the 2-0 Champions League defeat almost two weeks ago.

Sutton says decision time is looming for Celtic on Hart

The former Celtic hero is very vocal on all issues surrounding his old club and on Hart, he is not different.

Sutton has by no means slated the current goalkeeper. In fact, the outspoken pundit was very complimentary about Hart but was realistic to recognise that Brendan Rodgers will need to address the situation sooner rather than later.

Writing in his column in the Daily Record, Sutton said, “The experience and ability of someone like Hart will be invaluable.

“In the long term, it’s a position that will be addressed, as he’s not getting any younger.

“But I don’t think it’s something that Rodgers should be losing any sleep over right now.”

Joe Hart still has a lot to offer Celtic – opinion

I’ve been very vocal on TBR Celtic for weeks defending the Celtic keeper. Hart brings so much more to the club than just what he gives on the pitch.

I had written at the start of September that Celtic fans shouldn’t be in a rush to write Hart off just yet and, up until now, I have been proven correct.

Photo by Jeremy Ng/Getty Images

In the dressing room, he is a leader. He helps drive the team on and has been instrumental in helping to organise a defence that has been ravaged by injury.

In fact, Sutton himself said Hart answered his critics with his Glasgow Derby display in the 1-0 win over the Ibrox side. And to think, the veteran ‘keeper only cost Celtic £1m two seasons ago. An absolute bargain.

Celtic were rumoured to have been trying to sign his replacement in the summer but had apparently failed to do so.

Hart’s form has vindicated that but there is no denying that the question his dwindling contract poses will need to be answered at some point by Brendan Rodgers as the back-up options Celtic currently have are simply not good enough.

