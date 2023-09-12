Callum McGregor tells of the dressing room ‘banter’ thrown at £1m Celtic player the last time Scotland faced England

As the big kick-off approaches, the last time Scotland faced England at Hampden it ended in heartbreak for the Scots after a last minute Harry Kane equaliser meant that Leigh Griffiths’ sensational double free-kick goals meant almost nothing on the day.

In goal for England that day was Joe Hart. And when he signed for Celtic for £1m in 2021, Hoops captain Callum McGregor reveals the moment when Hart met Griffiths in the Celtic changing rooms.

McGregor said [Irish Daily Star print edition page 47], “That was discussed from day one when Joe arrived at Celtic! The minute Griff saw him, that was it.

“It was all a bit of a joke and there was banter thrown Joe’s way.”

McGregor didn’t play in that incredible match in 2017 and will be keen to make his mark in the 150th Anniversary game tonight.

Scotland go into the match in superb form. 11 straight victories in a row with only three goals conceded has left McGregor and Scotland on the cusp of making Germany for Euro 2024.

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

A draw between Norway and Georgia tonight means that Scotland would qualify automatically for the tournament and that McGregor would appear in his second major tournament for his country in a feat that would add another feather to his incredible career so far.

The Celtic captain looked back to his best in the 1-0 win over Rangers at Ibrox almost two weeks ago and will be looking forward to building on that when league business resumes on Saturday against Dundee at Celtic Park.

But, for now, it’s all about Scotland tonight and, hopefully, defeating England at Hampden to cap off what has been an excellent international break for Steve Clarke and his men.

