Barry Ferguson says Celtic would be ‘crazy’ not to try and sign £25m ‘difference-maker’

Barry Ferguson has urged Celtic to go and get former winger, Jota, and end the Portuguese winger’s Saudi nightmare.

Jota left the Hoops in a surprise £25m deal over the summer and the move has led to a bizarre chain of events that not even the 24-year-old could have foreseen.

The Al Ittihad winger has fallen out of favour at the Saudi club and has been rumoured to been have made available for transfer and former Rangers midfielder, Barry Ferguson has had his say on the matter.

Ferguson says Celtic must be looking at Jota

The former Rangers hero has bemoaned Jota’s move to the Middle East as a ‘wasted talent’ and said the winger will be regretting the move.

However, with rumours still abound that Jota could leave his new club, Ferguson has given some transfer advice and tipped the Hoops to keep a close eye on his situation.

Ferguson said [The Go Radio Football Show], “He’s a wasted talent. There’s no doubt it. And I’m sure he’ll be kicking himself with that decision. But you can’t knock him for going.

“Celtic got £24m I think it was. And his wages will be scary. So I’m not going to knock somebody for going and doing it.

“It’s not worked out. And I think Celtic will be crazy if they don’t look at trying to get him back. Because he was a hero there.

“They got him on loan, he certainly impressed and it’s another real good bit of business. They bought him for what, £6-6.5m and then offloaded him for an £18 million pound profit. Yep, he’s a player I call a difference-maker.

“Final third, he can win a game.”

I have no doubt in my mind that the Celtic fans would welcome Jota back to the club with open arms. In fact, I ran a snap poll on social media platform X and asked the fans if they would want to see him return to the club.

95.9% of people who took the poll said yes. Jota became a firm fan favourite over his two years at the club. In 83 appearances for Celtic he scored 28 goals and created 26 assists. [Transfermarkt]

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Jota was a thorn in Rangers’ side at Celtic. Four goals and one assist in ten appearances helped the Hoops keep their biggest rivals in their shadow over the two years he was at the club.

He could also produce on the European stage. Goals against Real Madrid RB Leipzig really put the former Celtic hero on the map.

So far, all talk of Jota leaving is still bubbling under the surface. Could he return to Glasgow sometime in the near future? The Celtic fans certainly hope so.

