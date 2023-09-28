‘Might push’: John Hartson says 31-year-old could compete for important role in Celtic’s starting line-up

John Hartson believes that Celtic goalkeeper, Joe Hart, could face competition for his place as he sits out this weekend’s clash with Motherwell.

Hartson thinks that Bain has a great chance to show what he can do against the Fir Park side and he could push Hart close for what I would regard is the most important position in the Celtic team right now.

Hartson said [The Go Radio Football Show], “Scott Bain came on and again, Scott Bain might push Joe Hart for a starting berth.

“Joe’s is still the number one but periods through the season, they might go and use both goalkeepers.”

Scott Bain isn’t the answer to Celtic’s goalkeeping problem

Whilst Celtic have no other option but to put Scott Bain in between the sticks on Saturday, I still believe the club should be looking to strengthen that position long term.

At the moment, Celtic currently have Bain and Ben Siegrist as the backup option to Hart. In my opinion, neither are good enough to hold down the number one spot long-term for Celtic.

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Bain showed last season against Hibernian that he is liable to a few mistakes. He also almost let Livingston in on goal on Saturday when he was dispossessed of the ball inside his own penalty area.

As for Ben Siegrist, in over a year, the Swiss ‘keeper has only made two appearances for Celtic and hasn’t featured at all since returning from injury back in March.

There is a reason that Joe Hart only missed two games last season and that’s because neither Bain nor Siegrist have instilled any confidence to be given a starting position.

Saturday has the potential to be either a disaster waiting to happen or to turn either of the two into a Celtic hero. I sincerely hope it’s the latter.

In other news, ‘Very strange’: Pundit can’t understand Alistair Johnston’s comments after Celtic beat Livingston