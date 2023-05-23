Chris Sutton seriously impressed by £100m attacker who Liverpool reportedly want to sign











Pundit Chris Sutton has been full of praise for Brighton & Hove Albion forward Evan Ferguson, who has been linked with a move to Liverpool.

Sutton was speaking on the Monday Night Club after a monumental weekend for the Seagulls.

A 3-1 victory over relegated Southampton confirmed a top-six finish for Brighton.

It means they’ll be playing in Europe for the first time in the club’s history next year.

After a fantastic start to the campaign under Graham Potter, Roberto De Zerbi has managed to improve the side even further.

He’s got the very best out of an exciting young team, playing brilliant football throughout the campaign.

One of the players who has really caught the eye this season is Evan Ferguson.

Photo by David Horton – CameraSport via Getty Images

The 18-year-old forward has burst onto the scene and become the goalscorer centre-forward Brighton have been searching for.

Sutton has been seriously impressed with Ferguson amid interest from Liverpool.

However, the Reds may struggle to sign the £100m striker this summer after he recently signed a new deal.

Sutton impressed with Liverpool target Ferguson

Speaking on the Monday Night Club, Sutton said: “Evan Ferguson looks at 18 years old of, some player he is going to be. I mean, blimey. What a handful at 18.”

Ferguson scored a first-half brace against Southampton at the weekend to take his goal tally to nine in all competitions.

He’s a powerful, athletic centre-forward with a brilliant first touch.

Ferguson is happy to drop deep and get involved in build-up play, or sit on the deepest defender and break through the lines.

He’s also got fantastic composure in the box for such a young striker.

Liverpool are losing Roberto Firmino this summer and as Sutton says, Ferguson has the potential to be the perfect replacement.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Very few players have shown that level of ability at such a young age in the Premier League.

It’s one of the main reasons why Brighton have put such a huge price tag on one of their prized assets.

Liverpool look set to raid Brighton for Alexis Mac Allister this summer.

Moises Caicedo could also leave which should raise enough money to avoid being in a position to sell Ferguson.

A full, injury-free season playing for Brighton in the Premier League and Europe seems ideal for Ferguson next year.

After that, a move to a top team might be on the cards for the Irish international.

