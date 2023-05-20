Video shows Alisson and Roberto Firmino in tears after Liverpool forward's final Anfield show











Liverpool produced a late comeback courtesy of the departing Roberto Firmino to seal a draw against Aston Villa today in dramatic fashion.

Despite being second best for much of the game, Liverpool rescued a point when Firmino bundled in from Mo Salah’s cross into the box.

It was the perfect send off for the Brazilian, who leaves Anfield after a hugely successful career on Merseyside.

Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images

Alisson and Firmino visibly upset

Leaving the field after your final appearance is always going to be an emotional time for any player.

And clearly for Firmino, it was a bit much as well.

In a clip captured by Sky Sports, Firmino can be seen embracing with his Brazilian teammate Alisson Becker as they make their way off the Anfield turf.

The goalkeeper and Firmino have shared many a big moment together and it clearly means a lot to both. Alisson was looking emotional himself in the clip while Firmino struggled to fight back the tears as well.

An all-time great

The word legend gets banded about a lot in football. And at Liverpool, there have been quite a few legendary players to wear the famous red shirt.

But when it comes to Firmino, certainly in the modern game anyway, he is a Liverpool legend.

The Brazilian has done everything since signing. Goals, assists, memorable moments, the lot. He’s backed that up with trophies, pocketing every medal possible since coming to England.

Firmino will take some replacing by Liverpool. Such has been his impact. Jurgen Klopp knows the Brazilian leaves a big void in the squad.

Cody Gakpo was clearly signed to replace Firmino. The pressure is now on the Dutchman to deliver.