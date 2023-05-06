Report: Liverpool are very keen on a striker who has blown Kylian Mbappe away this season











If there’s one area of Liverpool’s squad that probably doesn’t need addressing it’s their attack.

With Mo Salah, Diogo Jota, Cody Gakpo, Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez all proving to be top-class options at this level, one would imagine that the Reds weren’t thinking about signing any more attackers anytime soon.

Well, anyone thinking that would be wrong.

Indeed, Liverpool have this tendency to go out and sign a surplus of attackers when they don’t necessarily need them.

It looked as though the Reds had one too many forwards when Luis Diaz arrived last January, but then Sadio Mane’s departure equalled everything out, before the arrivals of Darwin Nunez in the summer and Cody Gakpo in January unbalanced everything once again.

With Roberto Firmino leaving this summer, the Reds could well be back in the market for a new centre-forward soon, and according to Goal, they are quite keen on a young striker in the Premier League.

Indeed, the Merseyside club are apparently very keen on Brighton’s Evan Ferguson, and, to be honest, we’re not surprised.

Ferguson has had a wonderful breakout campaign so far with the Seagulls, his goalscoring numbers may not be all that, but his all-round game is so advanced for a player who is just 18 years of age.

Ferguson has been brilliant. In fact, he’s been so good that he’s actually caught the eye of Kylian Mbappe who was singing his praises in a recent interview.

Put it this way, if you’re making Mbappe sit up and take notice while playing for Brighton, you’re doing something right.

Liverpool are now on his trail, and while a deal will be very difficult to do anytime soon due to the fact he’s only just signed a new deal, the Reds will be lurking, ready and waiting for the opportunity to bring Ferguson to Anfield when the chance arises.

This isn’t one for this summer most likely, but the Reds’ admiration of Ferguson is certainly something to keep in mind over the next few transfer windows.

