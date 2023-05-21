Fabrizio Romano claims Arsenal have held talks with £70m player over summer move











Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Arsenal have already spoken to Brighton star Moises Caicedo about signing him this summer.

Mikel Arteta’s men suffered a 1-0 defeat at Nottingham Forest yesterday, ending their hopes of winning the Premier League title.

Arsenal have performed well above expectations this season but Arteta will be hoping to go one better next season.

The Gunners have already been heavily linked with moves for the likes of West Ham’s Declan Rice and Brighton’s Moises Caicedo as Arteta bids to bolster his options in midfield.

Photo by Nigel French/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

Indeed, The Times reported earlier this week that Arsenal are interested in bringing both players to north London.

The Guardian also claimed on Thursday that Caicedo is ‘increasingly likely’ to leave the Amex Stadium this summer.

Now, Romano has told GiveMeSport that Arsenal have already held a conversation with the player after missing out on him in January.

Arsenal hold talks with Caicedo

Romano shared an update on Arsenal’s interest in Caicedo ahead of the summer.

“It’s not going to be easy for sure because, for Caicedo, there is a lot of interest,” he said. “All the top English clubs are working around Moises Caicedo, so it’s not easy.

“This is why Arsenal tried to sign him in January. They wanted to be fast because they knew it would be complicated to attack the Moises Caicedo situation in the summer.

“But, for sure, there is Arsenal interest, and there has been a conversation with the player’s side.”

Photo by Rob Newell – CameraSport via Getty Images

Arsenal had two bids rejected for the 21-year-old back in January, with Sky Sports reporting that the second was worth up to £70 million.

Caicedo has impressed at Brighton under Roberto De Zerbi this season and it’s no surprise to see him attracting interest from a host of top sides.

It remains to be seen whether or not Arsenal will return for the Ecuador international though. While it seems that their board are ready to back Arteta once again this summer, it would be a surprise if they landed both Caicedo and Rice.

Nevertheless, Arsenal will be keen to add more quality to their squad as they bid to close the gap on Manchester City while competing in the Champions League next season.

