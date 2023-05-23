‘90% done’: Fabrizio Romano says Liverpool are so close to signing ‘exceptional’ player











Alexis Mac Allister to Liverpool appears to be advancing at quite a rate.

Indeed, just weeks after we heard initial links, a deal is now close to being done for the player according to Fabrizio Romano.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, the journalist clarified the situation regarding Mac Allister, and he said that personal terms between the player and Liverpool are 90% agreed, while the club-to-club negotiations should not be an issue as the Argentine has a release clause that can be triggered this summer.

All things considered, it looks as though Mac Allister may soon be rocking up at Anfield.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

Close to being done

Romano shared what he knows about the ‘exceptional‘ Brighton ace.

“I said there is a fixed amount in the contract for Alexis Mac Allister, this is working like a release clause. Formally it is something they decided when he signed a new contract months ago. He can leave the club early in the window. This is why Liverpool want to be fast. The agreement on personal terms is 90% done, so Alexis Mac Allister is really, really close to Liverpool. This clause is helpful on the club side. Liverpool need to complete these details and then will be able to complete the deal,” Romano said.

Great start

Liverpool need to reshape their squad this summer, and adding Mac Allister to the mix is a great start.

Young, talented, proven at the level, Mac Allister is exactly the type of player Liverpool want to be signing this summer.

Of course, we don’t know the value attached to this release clause, but the fact that there is such a clause in place means that it should be easy for Liverpool to conclude this deal.

Don’t be shocked if Mac Allister becomes the first signing of the summer at Anfield.

Photo by Liu Lu/VCG via Getty Images

