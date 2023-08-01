Chelsea are now considering making a move for Leeds United midfielder Tyler Adams.

A report from The Times has shared that the American international is on their shortlist of potential signings.

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino has been very busy during his first summer at the club.

After a disappointing campaign last year, Pochettino has been put in charge of overseeing plenty of changes at the club.

Several senior players have already moved on this summer, with others potentially following them.

Conor Gallagher has been linked with a move to West Ham, while Trevoh Chalobah could depart too.

Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Chelsea have brought in plenty of exciting young talents this summer with Pochettino building for the future.

He still needs quality players that can contribute straight away though and Chelsea could now move for Tyler Adams to fulfil that.

Despite being relegated last season with Leeds, Adams was one of their star performers.

A £30m release clause may make a deal easier to negotiate, especially considering the trouble they’re having signing Moises Caicedo from Brighton.

Chelsea consider move for Adams

Chelsea have put together a shortlist of players that could improve their midfield options this season.

Right now, despite all of Chelsea’s new signings, Pochettino is desperately short of players in that area.

Enzo Fernandez will be key to any success Chelsea have this season and the club need to find a player who would suit playing alongside him.

Tyler Adams could be that man, breaking up play and protecting the defence while Fernandez creates chances for his teammates.

Adams will be able to ask his good friend Christian Pulisic all about playing at Stamford Bridge.

Photo by Stephen Nadler/ISI Photos/Getty Images

The American international might not have too many positive things to say about his time at Chelsea.

However, despite Leeds considering offering Adams a new contract, an immediate return to the Premier League will be tempting.

Fabrizio Romano has said that Adams is very likely to leave this summer with West Ham also interested.

A move to Chelsea might be very difficult to turn down if they make their interest more concrete this summer.