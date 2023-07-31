Fabrizio Romano says West Ham are desperate to sign £40m player this summer

Journalist Fabrizio Romano believes Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher is still one of West Ham United’s main transfer targets.

Romano, speaking to Give Me Sport, suggested that the 23-year-old’s future isn’t decided just yet.

David Moyes will be desperate to add some reinforcements to his West Ham squad before the season kicks off.

Right now, he’s likely to line up with Tomas Soucek and Flynn Downes alongside each other in midfield.

The towering Czech has struggled to replicate his best form without Declan Rice, while there are still question marks over whether Downes is good enough to regularly play in the Premier League.

Photo by FRED TANNEAU/AFP via Getty Images

If West Ham are going to improve on last season’s poor showing domestically and compete in the Europa League, signings are needed.

One player the Hammers have had their eye on this summer is Conor Gallagher.

The 23-year-old has shown during his spells at Crystal Palace and Chelsea he’s a versatile midfield option.

Romano has shared more details about West Ham’s pursuit of Gallagher, with a month to go in the transfer window to convince him to sign.

Although the connection hasn’t been made, it wouldn’t be a surprise if Gallagher’s future depended heavily on the potential arrival of Moises Caicedo from Brighton.

Romano provides latest on West Ham pursuit of Gallagher

Speaking about West Ham’s interest in the 23-year-old, Romano said: “I think they will try again.

“But let’s see because they didn’t want to go higher than £40 million for Gallagher, so I’m not sure what’s going to happen.

“The interest is still there and people in the club are still convinced that Gallagher would be a top candidate for the West Ham midfield.”

Gallagher would be a great signing for West Ham but his price tag may become an issue.

If Romano is correct, Chelsea could price West Ham out of a move for Gallagher if they increase their transfer demands enough.

Photo by Harriet Lander – Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

West Ham have other options they could turn to such as James Ward-Prowse, but the England international appears to be their top choice.

Although the window is still open for another month, time is running out before the season kicks off.

It’s unlikely Gallagher will depart before then so Moyes will have to work with what he’s got when West Ham face Bournemouth next Saturday.