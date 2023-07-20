It’s very possible that Tyler Adams ends up back on West Ham United’s transfer radar this summer.

The American midfielder remains at Leeds United after their relegation to the Championship, but there is an expectation that the £30m man does move on eventually.

According to Dean Jones, speaking on the Ranks FC Ultras Podcast, there have been no official approaches for Adams just yet, but the reporter himself stated that it’s very possible that West Ham end up coming back into the mix here as they continue to look for defensive midfield reinforcements after losing Declan Rice.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Adams could be one for West Ham

Jones shared what he knows about the American.

“They’re trying to keep him. There has been no firm offers for Tyler Adams recently, so at the moment, Tyler Adams is staying there. I think Adams is too good for that and I can’t believe there won’t be offers for Adams. We spoke about West Ham there, I think Adams could well come back onto their radar if those other signings don’t work out. It’s very feasible, he’s been on their radar before, so I can see West Ham getting involved in that,” Jones said.

Photo by David Horton – CameraSport via Getty Images

Great option

Tyler Adams really isn’t a bad option for West Ham.

Yes, Leeds were relegated with him in the team last season, but let’s not forget, he spent most of the back-end of the season on the treatment table, and that’s when Leeds truly fell apart.

During his consistent run in the team, Adams was one of the Premier League’s better defensive midfielders.

Of course, he’s not quite on Rice’s level, but he’d be a decent anchor in a team that is now severely lacking holding midfield players.