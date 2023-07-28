‘The expectation is’: Fabrizio Romano says £30m Leeds player is very likely to leave

Leeds United’s squad looks really strong at the moment – almost too strong.

Indeed, with the likes of Luis Sinisterra, Jack Harrison, Illan Meslier and Wilfried Gnonto all still at the club, Leeds have some of the Championship’s very best players in their ranks.

Of course, it’s unsustainable for a Championship club to keep all of these high-earners on their books, and it’s fair to assume that a few exits are on the horizon.

Unfortunately for Leeds, one of their better players is expected to leave the club this summer.

According to Fabrizio Romano, speaking on the Here We Go Podcast, Tyler Adams is still expected to leave Elland Road before the window closes.

Photo by Pat Scaasi/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Adams leaving

Romano shared what he knows about the £30m man.

“The injury doesn’t help of course, but the expectation is that Tyler Adams will make a move this summer, there will be conversations there will be negotiations. There are some clubs interested in the Premier League. I am told that the Premier League is the priority of the player more than the Bundesliga, some Bundesliga clubs tried to explore the move, but the priority is the Premier League and so let’s see on that one, but I think there is a concrete chance for Tyler Adams to leave,” Romano said.

Photo by Pat Scaasi/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Blow

This is a real blow for Leeds.

Adams has the ability to genuinely be one of the very best players in the Championship this season, but it looks as though his future lies in the Premier League.

In all honesty, it’s not hard to see why Adams is eyeing up an immediate return to the top-table of English football – he’s certainly good enough to play in the Premier League, but this is still a blow for the Whites.

Leeds will need to find a replacement if Adams goes.