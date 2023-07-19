Leeds United could offer midfielder Tyler Adams a new contract to convince him to stay next season.

That’s according to journalist Phil Hay, who was speaking on The Square Ball Podcast.

Relegation can be devastating for a football club and maintaining some sense of consistency is vital to success in the following season.

Leeds will know this all too well, given they were outside the top flight for 16 seasons the last time they went down.

Already, new manager Daniel Farke has seen several players who were key to last season depart the club.

Rodrigo has been sold to Qatari sign Al-Rayyan, while Robin Koch, Rasmus Kristensen and Marc Roca have all left on loan.

A few key players remain at the club with the Championship campaign just around the corner.

One of those is USA international Tyler Adams and Leeds may offer him a new contract to convince him to stick around.

The £20m midfielder would comfortably be one of the best players in the league if he did stay.

There would be few greater feelings in football than helping guide Leeds straight back to the top flight.

Leeds could offer Adams new contract

Speaking about this summer’s potential outgoings, Hay said: “I think the retention of certain players is as crucial as who they sign.

“I don’t imagine there are too many players at Leeds who dislike the idea of going back into the Premier League with Leeds. The question for them is going to be, do they want to have a season in the Championship in the meantime?

Hay was then asked: “If Leeds are going to keep the likes of Wilfried Gnonto and Tyler Adams, will that be tied to a new contract?”

Hay responded: “I suspect so with Gnonto definitely and potentially with Adams as well. I think there would have to be some carrot with it to persuade them that it was the right thing to do.

“It’s a slightly different position for Gnonto to Adams, they’re at different stages in their career.

“Adams, clearly, USA captain already and has the World Cup coming up, but I don’t necessarily feel that for either of them, a really good season in the Championship, a promotion year in the Championship would damage them or damage their reputation.

“I think in actual fact someone like Adams being in the thick of that and leading that, or being in the middle of it would enhance his reputation. But it’s a decision they’ve got to take.”

TBR View – Adams could be Elland Road hero if he stays

Although nothing is advanced right now, there’s already plenty of interest in Tyler Adams.

Arsenal have been linked, while he’s already admitted he enjoys playing at St. James’ Park amid claims Newcastle are keen on him.

However, as Hay mentions, Adams will be considering his international career alongside his future at club level.

As Antonee Robinson proved at Fulham, the USA won’t dismiss Adams just because he’s playing in the Championship.

Adams could be a hero at Leeds if he decided to stay and sign a new contract this summer.

Few clubs love players that show loyalty as much as those at Elland Road.