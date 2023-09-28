Charlie Patino has sent a message to Charles Sagoe Jr. after he made his Arsenal debut in the EFL Cup last night.

The young winger took to social media after starting the match against Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Mikel Arteta appears to be using the West London side as the perfect place to hand opportunities to some of his best young players.

Only last season Ethan Nwaneri became the youngest ever player to feature in the Premier League against Thomas Frank’s side.

A potential call-up was on the cards for Charles Sagoe Jr. after being spotted in first-team training ahead of Arsenal’s match against PSV Eindhoven.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

Although he wasn’t involved that day, the number 71 was handed a start on the right wing last night, with question marks over Bukayo Saka’s fitness.

Another Arsenal wonderkid Charlie Patino has now sent Sagoe Jr. a message after he made his senior debut.

The midfielder is now thriving on loan at Swansea City which could well end up being the path the teenage winger ends up taking.

Patino sends message to Arsenal youngster Sagoe Jr.

Posting on Instagram after the match, the 19-year-old said: “It’s a dream come true to have made my professional debut with Arsenal last night.

“It’s a proud moment for me and my family and it’s an experience I’ll never forget. Thank you for your support!”

Charlie Patino replied and said: “Well deserved,” while Reuell Walters added: “Only the start.”

© 2023 INSTAGRAM FROM META.

Walters is another player who appears to be on the cusp of making his Arsenal debut.

Adrian Clarke suggested before the game he would have preferred to see the young full-back ahead of Cedric Soares who came on in the final minutes.

Plenty of Arsenal youngsters, including Patino, will hope to earn more senior minutes at Arsenal like Sagoe Jr. did last night.

Photo by MB Media/Getty Images

The midfielder on loan at Swansea didn’t appear to have a future at the club this summer as he wanted to move on.

However, he looks set to return next summer and he and Sagoe Jr. will be hoping for even more involvement in the first team at that point.