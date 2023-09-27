Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has been told that he should start youngster Reuell Walters over Cedric Soares this evening.

Pundit Adrian Clarke was speaking on the Handbrake Off Podcast as Arsenal prepare to face Brentford in the EFL Cup.

Mikel Arteta has some big decisions to make when it comes to his team selection tonight.

It would be a huge surprise if Aaron Ramsdale wasn’t given the nod in goal.

After dropping out of the side for the past three games, the England international will be desperate to stake his claim to become number one once again.

With Arsenal chasing a Premier League title and now competing in the Champions League, it won’t be easy to give Arsenal’s young starts many opportunities this season.

The EFL Cup is arguably Arsenal’s best chance even if they face Premier League competition tonight.

Arteta has been urged to hand Reuell Walters his debut tonight instead of starting Cedric Soares.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

The Portuguese doesn’t have a future at the Emirates and it’s a surprise that he’s still at the club.

Whereas, there are high hopes at the club for the ‘impressive’ Walters who was involved in several matchday squads last season without ever making his debut.

Arteta urged to pick Walters over Cedric

Talking about tonight’s match, Clarke said: “I would give [Kai] Havertz another game, I would prefer to see a Reuell Walters at right-back than Cedric [Soares].

“Let’s give him a chance, we know what Cedric can do.

“I would prefer a young midfielder than [Mohamed] Elneny, nothing against Elneny but we know what Elneny can do I’d love to see someone else given an opportunity there.”

Clarke also admitted he would choose Charlie Patino tonight if he wasn’t out on loan at Swansea City where he’s started brilliantly.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Arsenal won’t want to miss out on an opportunity to win silverware which may mean some of the club’s youngsters don’t get the chances they potentially deserve.

The likes of Myles Lewis-Skelly, Ethan Nwaneri and Bradley Ibrahim have huge futures ahead of them.

Clarke wants to see Walters tonight and it’s hard to make a case for Cedric getting the nod.

It will be interesting what happens when the team news comes out this evening.