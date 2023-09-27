‘It’s a possibility’: Mikel Arteta now says ‘outstanding’ Arsenal player is an injury doubt

Arsenal have some big games coming up but there is now fear that Bukayo Saka may not be available according to manager Mikel Arteta.

Arsenal played out a very entertaining 2-2 draw against Tottenham in the Premier League last weekend and it was probably a fair result.

Saka was key for the Gunners as he managed to score a penalty and also was crucial for the first goal Arsenal scored as his shot was deflected in by Cristian Romero.

Now, Arteta has provided a somewhat out of the blue injury update on Saka and it is not what Arsenal fans will want to hear.

Coming up for the Gunners is a Carabao Cup game against Brentford and then a Premier League match against Bournemouth. Both are this week.

Speaking about Saka, journalist Sam Dean reported that Arteta said: “He has not been able to participate (in training since the derby). It’s a possibility (that he is unavailable for the Bournemouth game).”

This is definitely not good news for the club and it would be a big blow if the ‘oustanding‘ winger has indeed suffered an injury.

This is even more of a blow when Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli are also both out with injuries as well.

It leaves Arsenal with minimal options on the wing and could impact them in their matches heavily over the week.

What the squad do have though is versatility. Players like Reiss Nelson and Gabriel Jesus can play on the right-wing so Mikel Arteta does still have good options.