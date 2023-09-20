Arsenal youngster Charles Sagoe Jr. has been spotted in first-team training ahead of the club’s return to the Champions League tonight.

In a video shared by HaytersTV, Mikel Arteta’s senior squad can be seen preparing for PSV Eindhoven’s visit to the Emirates.

It’s going to be a huge game for Arsenal this evening as they make their long-awaited return to the Champions League.

At the start of last season, Arsenal fans would have dreamed of a top-four finish and hearing that iconic anthem at the Emirates once again.

It says a lot about the expectations that Mikel Arteta has built up that there was disappointment among fans that they didn’t go on to win the title.

Arteta has been working with his Arsenal squad in training and given Charles Sagoe Jr the chance to join the senior squad.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Dubbed an ‘unpredictable’ winger by teammate Reiss Nelson, he may even be handed a spot on the bench this evening.

Gabriel Martinelli won’t be fit to play tonight, giving another attacker a chance to step up.

The 19-year-old has played every minute for the Under-21s this season but doesn’t look like he’ll be appearing in the UEFA Youth League match later today.

Sagoe Jr. in Arsenal senior training

In the video shared ahead of today’s clash, Sagoe Jr. is seen chatting with some of his more senior colleagues.

He doesn’t look out of place alongside some of Arsenal’s other academy graduates who have shown him the path that can be taken to reach the first team.

The likes of Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith Rowe and Reiss Nelson have successfully made the step up.

Sagoe Jr faces plenty of competition both in the first team and the Under-21s to feature in Mikel Arteta’s thoughts.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

He mainly plays on the left wing but can play as a number nine or ten.

In Martinelli’s absence, it makes a lot of sense for Arteta to call up Sagoe Jr to Arsenal training.

He’s trained with the senior side on several occasions before but has never made his first-team debut.

It would be an incredible occasion if he was given his opportunity this evening.