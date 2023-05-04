‘Lots of interest’: Loads of teams in Europe want to sign Arsenal’s ‘outstanding’ teenager – journalist











A number of clubs across Europe want to sign Charlie Patino from Arsenal.

It was reported this week that the ‘outstanding’ teenager will be leaving the Gunners at the end of the season, and according to Kaya Kaynak, speaking on The View from The Clock End Podcast, the midfielder has plenty of suitors across Europe.

With Patino in possession of a Spanish passport, Brexit issues won’t stop him from getting a move into Europe, and this could be an interesting avenue for him to explore.

Patino wanted in Europe

The journalist shared what he knows about the youngster.

“Patino, he’s represented by very smart people and he’s very aware he needs to be playing minutes at first-team level to make the step up,” Kaynak said.

“It will be interesting to see where he does end up going. He has a Spanish passport so he could end up going to Europe quite easily, there have been reports of Barcelona being interested. I’d love to see him go to La Liga and do really well, and I’d also love to see him stay in the Premier League. It does seem as though this summer is the time to sell and he has lots of interest from across Europe.”

Might suit him

As a technical midfielder who is still a growing lad, a move to Europe could be just what the doctor ordered for Patino.

At the age of just 19, Patino, as you may expect, hasn’t filled out yet, so he may be better off going to play in a more technical league such as Serie A or La Liga to hone his craft rather than getting the stuffing kicked out of him in England on a weekly basis.

This avenue is open to Patino due to his Spanish roots, and a move to Europe could well be his best bet.

