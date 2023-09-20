Arsenal appear to have made a very good call by sending youngster Charlie Patino out on loan to Swansea City this season.

The 19-year-old made the move in August to spend a second successive season in the Championship.

Last season, Charlie Patino was one of the standout players at Blackpool despite their relegation from the second tier.

Manager Mick McCarthy even admitted at the time that he ended up playing the England youth international more than he expected.

However, at the end of the season, it looked like Patino was set to leave Arsenal.

His path to the first team wasn’t particularly clear as Arsenal narrowly missed out on winning the Premier League.

Mikel Arteta was willing to reluctantly sell the teenager this summer but an offer never arrived despite interest from plenty of clubs.

Instead, Patino eventually left Arsenal on loan with no suitable offer looking set to arrive.

It appears to have been a great decision from the club given how well he’s started at Swansea.

Arteta may be wondering if there’s a way to integrate him into the first-team squad next season.

Patino thriving on loan away from Arsenal

Charlie Patino made his debut for the Swans against West Brom just 24 hours after signing for the club and recorded an assist that day.

He’s added two more assists to his tally in his first five games already and is pulling the strings in midfield.

Swansea manager Michael Duff has mainly used Patino on the left of midfield which isn’t a position he tends to play particularly often.

After his debut, Duff said: “I thought Charlie looked good, he is a good footballer but he also played with a purpose,” said the Swans head coach.

“He played forward, but kept it when we had to keep it, so he was a real positive.”

It will be interesting to see what Arsenal’s plans for Patino are when he returns from his latest loan spell.

The likes of Emile Smith Rowe and Jorginho have only played 20 minutes between them this season with Mohamed Elneny yet to feature due to injury.

If they can’t break into Arsenal’s midfield, then Patino might struggle when he returns as well.

Another loan move might already be on the cards, but that doesn’t appear to be what Patino really wants given his desire to leave permanently this summer.

However, to protect his value and to make sure they don’t miss out on another prodigy, Arsenal made the right call by not selling the teenager.