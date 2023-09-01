‘Agreement reached’: Fabrizio Romano has just given Celtic fans ‘excellent news’ on Twitter

Fabrizio Romano has just announced that Liel Abada has signed a new contract at Celtic.

The Israeli winger had made it known that he wanted to stay at the club and Celtic entered contract negotiations with the 21-year-old last week.

Reports suggested this week that a deal had been struck but TBR Celtic told how those were wide of the mark.

However, Romano took to social media channel X and posted an update that will delight the Celtic support.

Romano posted, “Told Liel Abada signs new deal at Celtic today! Agreement reached on four-year contract, he’s staying and extending at the club #CelticFC

“Excellent news for Celtic as Abada was wanted by many clubs.”



Abada has been an excellent signing for Celtic. Since joining the club in 2021, he has made a huge contribution to Celtic winning a double in Ange Postecoglou’s first season and then the treble last season.

Despite most of his appearances being from the bench, Abada’s goal and assist return has been excellent for the Hoops.

Now that the youngster has put pen to paper on a new deal, all that remains is for Celtic to do is convince Reo Hatate to follow suit and extend his stay at the club.

This update will give the Celtic fans a huge boost in a week where they see their team travel to Ibrox for the first Glasgow Derby of the season.

